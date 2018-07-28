The management of the Federal University, Lafia, has offered automatic employment to the six first-class pioneer graduates of the institution.

Muhammed Liman, vice-chancellor of the university, made the announcement on Saturday in Lafia while presenting appointment letters to the beneficiaries.

According to NAN, the beneficiaries are William Yaji, Economics; Seyi Adediwura; Physics and Abdullaziz Zakari; Mathematics.

Others are Mercy Jerry; English and Modern Languages, Bashir Sani; Microbiology and Ibrahim Salah; Mathematics.

The management also gave automatic employment to the best physically challenged graduate, Solomon Akoji, who had second class upper from sociology department, also a pioneer graduate.

The VC, who was represented by Mamuda Abubakar, registrar of the university, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made to the beneficiaries during the institution’s maiden convocation on January 19, 2016.

He said with the gesture, the management expects better performance from the beneficiaries in their further studies.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Yaji expressed gratitude to the management and said they had been waiting for the appointment.

He said rewarding excellence would go a long way in encouraging others to strive hard, believing that they would also be rewarded.

Yaji implored the university management to make it a policy to offer automatic employment to all the first class graduates of the institution.