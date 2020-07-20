



The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) in the fight against rising cases of rape in the state.

Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, the newly elected President of PILA, said this during a visit of the association’s executive members to the Commissioner for WAPA, Mrs Cecilia Bolaji Dada, on Monday Lagos.

Ojemudia said that the association would support the government in creating awareness on the need to protect rights of women and also help the vulnerable amongst them speak up when abused.





She noted that with the support of the commissioner, PILA intended to deepen the advocacy on protection of women against rape and domestic violence.

“PILA will be hosting a webinar with the honourable commissioner and some other powerful speakers in the second week of August to advocate and create awareness about the protection of women.

“We urge for the support and collaboration of the ministry towards this,” she said.

Responding, the commissioner appreciated the partnership and promised that the ministry will support all the efforts by PILA to empower the vulnerable women in the state to overcome their challenges.