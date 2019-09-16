<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has said that it is widening investigation into the controversial P&ID contract signed in 2010, noting that emerging facts confirm the contract was awarded to a portfolio firm of no known address and pedigree.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, dropped the hint on Sunday, in Abuja, stating that suspicion of fraud and fraudulent conspiracies both in conception and execution of the contract have necessitated the inquest, saying the government will get to the bottom of the case.

In this regard, and without mentioning names, he said that all persons no matter their stations, who were involved in drafting and signing the oil and gas contract with P&ID are now subject of “an intensive and extensive investigation” that goes beyond the nation’s borders.

Also in the web of the massive probe are lawyers and parties that played roles in the arbitrary award that gave P&ID an initial $6.9 billion, as well as the attempted trial at the Federal High Court aimed at setting aside the arbitrary award but which was thrown out for lack of diligent prosecution.

Malami explained that the Federal Government is working assiduously to establish fraud and fraudulent intent in the contract agreement whose purported breach has sent shock waves in the spines of economic planners.

“There’s investigation been intensively and extensively carried out by the agencies of government. There is no limitations as to who can be invited and who cannot be invited.

“I won’t like to be specific on personalities but I want to state categorically that those who were involved in the process of drafting the agreement, in the process of signing the agreement, in the process of conduct of arbitration, trial before the Federal High Court and all other personalities locally and internationally will be investigated to get to the bottom of what indeed transpired to establish the existence or otherwise of fraud and fraudulent conspiracies between the parties or among parties”, he said.

He said that the establishment of fraud will provide legal basis for setting aside the arbitrary award.

The minister also said the previous Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) administration has explanation to give Nigerians why it awarded the purported contract to a firm whose only known address was c/o a Law Office, Private Chambers, P.O Box 146, Tortola, British Virgin Island.

Raising posers on why the purported contract was a huge scam, the minister wondered why the contract papers were not passed through the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice as required by law and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for vetting.

“Nigerians should also ask the PDP government that awarded the contract why it was given to a company whose address is c/o a Law Office, Private Chambers, P.O Box 146, Tortola, British Virgin Island, and that means the company has no office of its own and has no record of executing any project of any kind close to what it was awarded in Nigeria.

“Nigerians should further ask the following: 1, in whose interest was the critical contract awarded and what was it designed to achieve? 2. Why was the centre of arbitration taken to London and not Nigeria as a sovereign state? 3. Why was the contract not passed through the Federal Ministry of Justice for vetting, and why was the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval not sought before the execution of the contract.

“Was there any direct capital inflow arising from the contract? Was NNPC, NPDC and IOCs who were to have supplied the gas components of the contract parties to it? These are curious questions that call for answers.”

While exonerating the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of any roles in the scandal, he said is capable of harming present and future generations, Malami explained that the contract and arbitrary awards had all been executed before the administration came to office. He also noted that all possibilities to appeal the awards had elapsed before the administration came to power, a situation that necessitated the failed negotiations.

The minister, who restated the avowed commitment of government not to yield a dime to crime in the guise of appearing to be investor-friendly, however, pledged to abide by agreements reached with “genuine investors who have done business and are still doing business with Nigeria on mutually beneficial terms”.