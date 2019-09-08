<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Nations has selected Ogun State in the southwest to be assessed for participation in the global Reduce Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, and foster conservation (REDD+) programme.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Dr. Moses Ama, disclosed this in Abeokuta when he led a delegation of the programme to the Office of the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu.

Ama explained that Ogun ranked among the states considered worthy of the scoping mission for the economic gain intervention brokered by United Nations to encourage afforestation.

He stated further that among the seven states selected for pre-qualification, four would be selected for the next stage and the final three will undertake the forest management support programme.

In his response, Bisiriyu, said Dapo Abiodun-led administration considered forestry development projects and programmes as one of the major areas where Public and Private Partnerships investment was being sought.