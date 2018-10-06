



Dr Victor Fayomi, a General Medical Practitioner with a private hospital in Gwagalada, FCT, has warned that wrongly treatment malaria could lead to tonsillitis complications.

Fayomi gave the warning on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to him, tonsillitis is the infection of the tonsils, which results in their inflammation (swelling).

He said the tonsils are oval-shaped tissues located at the back of the throat; there is one on each side.

He said: “Home diagnosis and prescription, which is common with many parents, when a child has malaria fever, should be avoided.

“Most children have had their tonsillitis become complicated because they have been wrongly treated for malaria.

“These complications include but not limited to abscess formation in the throat, apnoea (involuntary caesation of breath), especially while asleep and kidney affectation.”

He said some of symptoms of tonsillitis include a sore throat, swelling of the tonsils, fever, and pain or difficulty on swallowing.

Fayomi told NAN that tonsils are usually also red and may have white or yellow spots, adding that it could also lead to poor appetite, difficulty in breathing, bad breath and even snoring.

He said children, who are the most affected by tonsillitis may experience nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in addition to other symptoms.

He revealed that the diagnosis is usually made on clinical basis supported by laboratory investigations, where the cause is bacterial in origin; antibiotics would be administered to the patients.

According to the physician, fever and pain relieving drugs would also be administered.

Fayomi said: “Increased fluid intake, use of lozenges and gargling with warm salt water are also measures that help.

“Use of intravenous antibiotics and sometimes, tonsillectomy, which is a surgical removal of the tonsils are other treatment modalities.

“This will require hospital admission and is carried out in patients, who meet the criteria for it.”

He said in cases of tonsillitis not responding to oral or intravenous medications, or a recurrent tonsillar inflammation occurring more than six times a year in a school age child, surgery would be required.

Fayomi said prevention was through frequent hand washing, especially when in contact with infected persons.

The medical doctor said covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief was needed when coughing or sneezing and treating infected people adequately.