Dr Solomon Anoti, a Gynaecologist in a private hospital, Gudu in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that old age could be major cause of back pain.

Anoti, a physician, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, noted that some types of arthritis and cancer could also contribute to such back pain.

He explained that back pain was one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor or miss work and a leading cause of disability worldwide.

According to him, some of the signs of back pain include muscle ache, shooting or stabbing pain and pain that radiates down your leg and limited flexibility or range of motion of the back

He said that back pain could also be a sign of serious medical problem and it often develops without a specific cause that your doctor could identify with a test or imaging study.

”You can take measures to prevent or relieve most back pain episodes.

“If prevention fails, simple home treatment and proper body mechanics will often heal your back within a few weeks and keep it functional.

”You may be able to avoid back pain or prevent its recurrence by improving your physical condition and learning and practicing proper body mechanics,” he said.

Anoti said that anyone could develop back pain, even children and teens, saying “research has yet to prove what contributes to back pain.

”Back pain is more common as you get older, starting around age 30 or 40 and lack of exercise, weak, unused muscles in your back might lead to back pain and excess weight.

”Carrying too much weight puts extra stress on your back and also smoking could keep your body from delivering enough nutrients to the disks in your back,” he said.