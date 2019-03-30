<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Graduating students of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, have been charged to be employers of labour, as white collar jobs are no longer readily available.

The Acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, gave the charge on Saturday at the 25th Convocation ceremonies of Auchi Polytechnic, where a total of 28,325 students graduated from the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic sessions.

He said the era of white collar jobs for graduates is no more in the country, adding that graduates must strive to be self-employed and create jobs to drive the economy.

Shaibu noted that the economy of the country now demands that all hands must be on deck to stimulate the nation’s growth and development.

“As for you graduands, don’t forget that Nigeria of today is in another phase. In those days, when you graduate like this, jobs are waiting for you, houses are waiting for you, cars are waiting for you.

“White collar jobs are no longer there. Jobs that you create with your hands are what you should pursue. You are privileged to be technically oriented. This makes it easier for you to be relevant in Nigeria of today,” Shaibu said.

In his speech, the Rector of the institution, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, said the polytechnic has raised the standard of discipline in the last two years.

“I can report with some confidence that indices of money-for-marks, amorous gratification for grades and other unethical practices have been largely curbed. The polytechnic achieved this feat by visiting sanctions on 27 staff who thought that these vices were now a way of life,” he said.