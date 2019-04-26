<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has assured of the state government’s commitment to pay the N30,000 minimum wage recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of deliberate effort to improve the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Shaibu gave the assurance at the 2019 state’s delegate conference organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Benin City, the state capital.

The acting governor said, “As a government, payment of 30,000 minimum wage is not an issue. We are putting a lot of reforms in place that will make the new minimum wage take you home and as well have savings. I want to use this medium to assure workers that their welfare is our priority. We are ready to pay the newly approved N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The acting governor also assured that the state government would not sack any of its worker, but would rather re-train them for efficient service delivery to tax payers, noting, “When we say we want to train you, the training is not meant to sack you, but rather to enhance your productivity to enable you create wealth for the people.”

Shaibu urged delegates attending the conference holding in Benin City to elect credible leaders with proven character, adding that the state government would collaborate with elected leaders in piloting affairs of the state in the next four years.

Representative of the National President, NLC, Dr. Comfort Okoh, called on the delegates to elect leaders that would be serve their cause and advised to rejig their finances to enable them implement the new minimum wage of N30,000.

Outgoing Chairman of Edo State chapter of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokun expressed appreciation to the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for construction of the new Labour House complex which he said is 80 per cent complete.