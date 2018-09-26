Stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical industry have advised the general public to prioritise their healthcare and stop craving over daily chores at the detriment of healthy living.

The stakeholders, including the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), made the call at the commemoration of the World Pharmacists Day (WPD), organised by the society in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the WPD is commemorated on Sept. 25 annually and the theme for 2018 is “Pharmacists: Your medicines experts’’.

Mrs Bridget Otote, immediate past Chairman, FCT Chapter of the society at a sideline interview with newsmen, decried that large number of the populace in the quest for daily living pay less attention to their health.

Otote also the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee of the 2018 WPD, emphasized that often time due to hardship people undermine their health challenge and go after one business or the other.

“In as much as we are busy, in as much as times are hard, in as much as we are trying to survive if we are not healthy we cannot make headway in whatever business we indulge in.

“Let’s take our health seriously. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” she said.

On this year’s theme, Otote described it as a forum of experts in drug production, drug information and drug dispensing, among others.

He however cautioned the public against patronizing illegal premises, describing such practice as harmful to their health.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, also advised the general public to desist from patronizing quacks and drug hawkers, adding that majority of those drugs are unwholesome.

The director-general, who was represented by Mrs Chizoba Maduagwuna, Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the agency, however urged Nigerians to report any illegal premises in their domain.

According to her, this will enable the agency swing into action and reduce the prevalence of drug hawking in the country and at the long run safeguard the health of Nigerians.

WPD is set aside by the Council of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in 2009 during its congress at Istanbul, Turkey.

It is aimed at showcasing the key position pharmacists occupy as the backbone of healthcare in many different settings