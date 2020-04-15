<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas, NAPPSA, Inc has expressed concern over misinformation about the coronavirus disease, and the advertisement and sale of unproven and illegal coronavirus, COVID-19, prevention and treatment options.

In a statement, NAPPSA President, Dr. Anthony Ikeme, and Secretary, Dr. Aloysius Ibe, NAPPSA said: “It is extremely important for everyone to know that some people and companies are trying to profit from this pandemic by selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims, such as being effective against the coronavirus.

“Fraudulent COVID-19 products can come in many varieties, including dietary supplements and other foods, as well as products claiming to be tests, drugs, medical devices, or vaccines.”





NAPPSA was founded about 14 years ago and represents over 7,000 pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, pharmaceutical educators of Nigerian origin living in the United States and Canada.

The body urged the authorities and regulatory agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to closely monitor the market to ensure spurious products are not marketed as palliatives, calling for intensive public education to counter misinformation.

They warned health professionals involved in the marketing of fraudulent products and misinformation to desist even as they said no single approved product to prevent or treat COVID-19 had been approved, but rather that there are “promising off-label uses of existing drugs.”