The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the south west of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate.

To this end, the Christian body warned the Senate not to succumb to such agitation capable of further plunging the country into a major religious crisis.

The media office of PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said rather, the nation’s lawmakers should direct their energies towards solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as it concerns the security of lives and property of the populace.





“The problems confronting our nation are more enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West. As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in so as to cause crisis” the Fellowship asserted

According to the body, the introduction of such law into the South West, would aim, by its sponsors, at pitching the Christians against their Muslims counterparts.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late. Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South west; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country” it further charged.