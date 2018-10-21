The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, has urged politicians to acknowledge God in their endeavours and see their positions as a service to God and humanity.

The Christian body also counseled Nigerian electorates not to be carried away by the deceit of politicians but to hold them accountable by demanding for clear-cut manifestoes, which they intend carrying out when elected.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, the state Chairman of PFN, Bishop Olusola Ore, said gone were the days when politicians came with sugar-coated tongues to bamboozle undiscerning citizens.

He, as well, spelt out that though “the church is not asking for political patronage,” it would no longer be allowed to be used and dumped at will by politicians.

Ore said further: “After a critical review of the political situation in Lagos State in the last four years and despite giving her full support, the church has been largely ignored and marginalised. We believe that the situation could have been better.

“Let me say this clearly ‘The Church is not asking for political patronage’. Having said that let me emphasise that the church in Lagos has resolved not to allow itself to be used by any political party with a view to gaining any political advantage.

“We made this point with the understanding that political parties, nay, politicians feel that Christians could be used and dumped at will and that it is only at election periods that they are found relevant.”

Going further, he said “it is idiosyncratic of political parties to deceive the populace by making promises they do not and intend to keep”.

In his address, Ore continued that: “As the 2019 election season approaches; we are ready to provide a level playing field for all political parties during their campaigns which should be issue based devoid of rancor, character assassination and violence…

“Furthermore, as the campaign season inches in we would like to admonish that politicians should acknowledge God in all they do bearing in mind that they are going to give account of their stewardship one day. Posterity is a reality that judges the present.

He questioned why politicians will buy votes and engage in deadly acts of shedding blood if they indeed want to serve the people.

The PFN state chairman also expressed sadness over a faction of Boko Haram-Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), murder of Hauwa Liman, the aid worker with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He called on the federal government to ensure Leah Sharibu’s immediate release so that she won’t be also killed or made “a slave for life” as threatened by the insurgents.

Additionally, the PFN state vice chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu told Christians in particularly not to only obtain their permanent voters’ card (PVC) but to be “involved in active politics”.