



The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has expressed readiness to collaborate with the police and other security agencies in the land in a bid to address the growing insecurity.

The PFN spoke on Sunday through its President, Bishop Wale Oke, who expressed joy on the safe release of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God who were abducted near Doka along Kachia/Kafanchan Road.

The statement read, “It is never easy going through such an ordeal for both the captives and their loved ones. Indeed, many have been taken and never returned and that is why we must be grateful and celebrate the lives of our brothers and sisters.”





Lauding the men of the Nigerian Police for showing dedication and unwavering commitment to serving the citizens, it stated that “while the spate of kidnappings has not ceased, the PFN is willing to work with and provide support to all relevant security apparatuses to help make our country safe for all.”

It urged the Federal Government to do more, saying, “Leah (Sharibu) has yet to be returned and so are many others.”