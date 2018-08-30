The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on the Federal government to put machinery in motion to effect the immediate rescue of Miss Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi school girl from the captivity of the dreaded Islamic extremists, Boko Haram, who kidnapped her along with hundreds of her schoolmates last year.

Miss Leah, a Christian girl was kidnapped alongside 118 students at Government Girls’ Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state but was held back by the fundamentalist as a result of her consistent refusal to convert to the Islamic religion.

In an audio recording message, a few days ago, she appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to have pity on her and secure her release from the den of the of the Islamic sect.

Omobude who spoke in Benin yesterday called on Buhari to do everything possible to secure the release of the young school girl.

The clergyman said that the federal government should act fast now by doing the needful and spare no efforts in securing the release of Leah who had been held hostage for over seven months.

“The PFN is considerably worried why it’s taking the government such a long time to secure the release of Leah Sharibu from the Boko Haram enclave.

He said: “The PFN, therefore, calls on the President Muhammadu-led Federal government to do the needful to reduce the tension her continuous detention against her will, is generating among the Christians in Nigeria and their well-wishers.”

Omobude, urged all those, including the international community who cherish freedom and democratic process to join efforts to ensure that Leah is released from Boko Haram captivity without further delay.

He called on Christians and Nigerians of goodwill no matter the religious belief to continue to pray for Leah’s safe return and reunion with her family.