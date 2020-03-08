<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has congratulated the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on the 63rd anniversary of his birth, thanking God for his life and the indelible contributions he has made in the development of the nation and the church in Nigeria.

In a statement by the National President of the PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, on behalf of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), he congratulated Osinbajo on his birthday.

He described him as one who is held in high esteem by members of the PFN, not only because he is a part of the fellowship but on account of his exemplary conduct and strength of character.





“For us, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is an Ambassador for the Christian community, who is presently on national assignment. We are proud of how he has continued to discharge his duties with the sense of humility, wisdom and dignity required of such high office.”

“We appreciate the grace of God upon his life and the work he is doing for our nation. Our prayer for him is that he will continue to stand strong to the true dictates and tenets of the faith, to the glory of God and that he would not be lacking in terms of vision and courage to stay true to his beliefs. We wish him many more years, in good health and vitality, and greater impact in his service to fatherland, now and in the future,” he said.