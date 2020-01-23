<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has condemned the gruesome killing of the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, after refusing a ransom of N50 million.

National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, described the mindless beheading of the Christian leader coming on the hills of reports by Nigerian authorities that the Islamic fundamentalist group had been decimated as the latest affront on the Nigerian Church.

Rev. Andimi hailed from Kwada village in Chibok Local Government area of Borno State but worked as a pastor in Michika, headquarters of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State located directly across the border from the famous tourist site of Rhumski in Cameroon.

Rev. Omobude told Vanguard last night that the report of another killing of a Christian leader was devastating and left one confused as to what comments to make.

According to him, “we are told that the group has been decimated and yet on a daily basis we hear of abductions, kidnappings, extortions, raiding of different communities. They are much more daring, even attacking military formations and carting away their hardware and even supplies and traditional rulers, killing and maiming innocent civilians here and there. I wish I can tell you specifically a way out of this menace than to pray to God to arrest this development and enthrone peace in this land.”





Asked if there cannot be any other approach to the attacks, he lamented that the “Christian Community appears to be left with no other choice than to pray God to intervene, remove this insurgency and protect the Christians who are main target of these mindless killers and give the military the ability and capability to address the security issue which has become a monumental embarrassment to the nation. My heart goes out to the family and relations of the fallen leader. I pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss at a time when the world is asking God for fresh direction in a new decade.”

Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who is also the Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, has condemned what he called “the alleged gruesome murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi, who was the Local Council Chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika Adamawa State by terrorist group.”

In a statement, by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he described the act as “yet another sad tale of the inhuman activities of the terrorist group which is bent on unleashing sorrow in the hearts of Nigerians.”

While commiserating with the family of the late clergyman, the Church and people of Adamawa State, Lalong urged them not to allow the ugly incident affect their faith in God and love for humanity as the death of the late Clergyman could not be a catalyst for hatred among Nigerians disgusted by the cruelty of the terrorist organisation.

He added that, “The Northern Governors’ Forum remains united in their support for security agencies to continue to rise up to not only terrorists groups, but all forms of criminality that seek to divide the country along ethnic, religious or political lines.”