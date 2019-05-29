<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Gospel Isong, yesterday, dismissed claims that the country would be Islamised through the proposed establishment of Fulani radio.

Isong, who is also the General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, CCCI, a.k.a Faith Mansion, made the remark while appraising the state of the nation in an interactive session with journalists in Calabar, Cross River State.

Noting that there was no cause for alarm, the PFN scribe said he doesn’t believe the proposed Fulani radio, yet to be set up, was a clandestine move by the north to Islamise Nigeria.

He said: “Nobody can Islamise Nigeria; it is impossible. Nigerians should not be afraid. For me, I dont think this can happen. What former President Olusegun Obasanjo said about ‘Fulanisation’ of the country is not new.

“Other ethnic groups and the governors of South-South, South-East and South-West should also ask the Federal Government to grant them licenses to establish ethnic radio stations.’’

However, Isong expressed displeasure about the worsening security situation in the country, adding that what was happening now was not different from the situation that snowballed into the Rwanda genocide.

He said: “The bane of this country is social hypocrisy and political sycophancy. Nobody is honest, nobody is speaking the truth.”

“Politicians have polluted the pulpit. They have penetrated the church and other religious places. The church must retrace its steps by pulling out of the political circle. The closeness is such that they cannot be separated.

“People in government should stop campaigning from the pulpit. If they have any message, they should call church leaders and talk to them.”

The PFN scribe stated that Nigeria still had better days ahead, after 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, and urged Nigerians not to loose faith but be optimistic.

He said if leaders of the nation could afford to employ dialogue on a roundtable, where issues affecting the people were discussed, a lot of grievances could be resolved.

On the autonomy of LG, the clergyman said it won’t amount to anything different if the state electoral commissions were not scrapped.

According to him, electoral commissions can be used by state governors to put their cronies in places of authority as council chairmen, who would be used as conduit pipes to siphon local government funds.

He advocated more allocation of funds to local government councils after the reforms to enable them establish cottage industries to develop the councils and stem rural-urban migration.