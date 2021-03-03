



Bishop Wale Oke, Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, has been elected the new National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Oke’s election was announced at the Grace Cathedral, in Enugu on Tuesday evening by Pastor Austin Ukachi, President, He’s Alive Chapel, Lagos, who was the returning officer for the exercise.

Oke’s Media Office also in a statement noted that the cleric became the seventh National President of PFN upon the unanimous decision of members of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the umbrella body of overall Pentecostal churches in the country.

The Bishop, in his acceptance speech, gave glory to God for putting it in the hearts of the NAC to choose him “as the National President of our beloved fellowship, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

“This is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes. I sincerely thank you for your unanimous vote, without a single dissent. Thank you for your trust.





“Without any doubt, the PFN is huge, with its tens of millions of Pentecostals, found in every walk and strata of our national life. It is our desire, with the help of the Lord, to make this humongous spiritual house to be much more effective in our national life and in the task of global evangelization at this very unusual time in human history.”

Others elected during the election are:

Archbishop John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel – National Deputy President;

Reverend Cosmas Ilechukwu, of Charismatic Renewal Ministry – National Secretary;

Reverend Sam Aboyeji of the Foursquare Gospel Church – National Treasurer;

Pastor John Ayodele of the RCCG – National Auditor.

The election of other executive members of the Fellowship will be concluded today, Wednesday (March 3) by the NAC/NEC at the General Assembly