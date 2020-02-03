<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, Bishop Kingley Enakirerhi, has called on the Federal Government to to take responsibility and stop the ongoing killings of Christians by suspected Boko Haram members.

Speaking during a press briefing in Ekpan, Delta state, ahead of the Cfan crusade coming up between 13-16 February in Delta State, Enakirerhi condemned the killing of CAN chairman, seminarian and other Christians across the country.

According to him: “what we know is that God is most interested in Nigeria than we thought. As a church we are advocating seriously that the government must do something because it is the responsibility of any government to protect her citizens.





“But in a situation where the government fails then it has disappointed on its mandate. So we are calling on the government to take responsibility and to see that the killings of Christians is stop in this nation. So that God will not arise and judge those who are in authority and those who are in the nation.

“We feel very strongly that the government should look into the killings because it is becoming too much. Too much innocent blood have been spilled and especially the blood of Christians who are being killed on daily basis only because they believed in Jesus Christ. The government should be more responsive because they have not really acted enough.

“And there is not enough condemnation from the side of the government of these evils that are going on. The government need to speak up more against these evils and do more to stop it”, he added.