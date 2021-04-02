



The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, and “violent state actors” to stop the “mindless killings” of people in the country.

The appeal was part of the association’s Easter message to Nigerians. The statement was signed by Wale Oke, PFN national president; Johnpraise Daniel, deputy president; Cosmas Ilechukwu, secretary; and Emma Isong, publicity secretary.

PFN called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his promise to guarantee the security of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity or faith.

The statement read: “PFN urges the different individuals and groups engaged in all forms of terrorist and violent activities to stop this wanton killing of Nigerians. We urge Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations to lay down their arms and table their grievances so that resolutions can be explored.

“We appeal to the bandit herdsmen, kidnappers and the different elements to desist from their criminal activities and give peace a chance. We are highly concerned about the mindless killings and bloodshed all over the nation.”





While urging Buhari to unite the nation and address the major concerns of all ethnic groups, PFN also called on governors to pay more attention to the needs and welfare of their citizens.

The PFN also called on the legislature to concentrate its energy on meaningful legislation rather than on “diversionary” bills that would not move the nation forward.

“We appeal to President Buhari to do more, as the father of all, to rally Nigerians and ensure that the walls of divide that has polarised Nigerians are brought down,” the group said.

“We call on the National Assembly to do more in addressing the issues of insecurity unemployment, infrastructure deficit, the rot in education and health sectors, especially the issue of out-of-school children.

“We believe that the legislature can do much more to deliver better governance through the use of its oversight powers, rather than dissipating energy on diversionary bills that do not address the challenges holding Nigerians back.”

PFN also called for fairness and balance in the appointment for judges to reflect representation across the country.