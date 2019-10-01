<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, on Sunday, charged the five South-East governors to take measures to ensure that adequate security was provided for the people of the zone.

The Chairman of the PFN in Enugu State, Bishop Goddy Madu, gave the charge while addressing journalists in the state capital.

Madu urged the governors to implement the key decisions they reached during the last meeting of the South-East Governors’ Forum.

He added that Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo states had yet to establish forest guards as agreed at the meeting.

He said, “We have always said it that there can’t be adequate security without community policing; that is why the idea of forest guards is very laudable.

“But we observed that it is only Enugu that had gone ahead to establish one. We commend Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for taking the step and we call on other governors to do the same.”

Madu appealed to the Federal Government to provide adequate support to the governors in their quest to provide security for the people.