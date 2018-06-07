The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on the federal government to step up action towards putting an end to the incessant killing of innocent people by the Fulani herdsmen across the country.

The National Vice President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who spoke with journalists during the Conference of All Ministers of God (COAMF) which came to an end yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State said the Christian community deos not require any explanation from the federal government than for it to see that killings have stopped.

Emphasising that matters of the rampaging herdsmen killers was “beyond the ordinary”, Bishop Oke charged the President Mohamadu Buhari led federal government to take more courageous decisions towards ensuring that the killings is halted across the country.

“That is one of the key reasons we have come to pray because we know that some spiritual demonic forces are behind what is happening and we have decided to tackle it in prayer so that the government can have a clear direction of how to deal with it.

“The government has said many things concerning this killers but, we don’t want explanations we just want the killings to stop. But we know that until we deal with the spiritual forces behind it the government may not be able to succeed against them.

“Now after the prayers the government should arise and stop the killings. We don’t want explanations we just want the killings to stop. Explanation dose not make-up for one life and we don’t want to lose anybody anymore.

“We are praying for them and they too must now arise and take courageous decision to stop the killings.”