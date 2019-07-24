<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Travellers were stranded in Enugu State on Wednesday following the shutdown of all fuel stations including Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation mega stations.

Although the actual cause of the sudden closure could not be immediately ascertained, some operators of some stations who spoke to newsmen said they were directed to shut down by their union, the Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria.

According to the operators, the State Government had directed that all stations to pay a fee of N25,000 per annum.

Enugu State government had on July 20, 2019 proscribed the operation of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria over leadership crisis in the union.

The Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine Onyia, had in a statement issued on June 28th, 2019, explained that the state government took the decision after reviewing with great concern, the protracted crisis that has been rocking the state chapter of IPMAN.

Following the “IPMAN Prohibition Order in Enugu State,” Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday constituted a committee on the maintenance of public order to ensure supply and distribution of Petroleum Products in the State during the pendency of the Order.

The committee members were said to have imposed the N25,000 levy on all the stations operating in the state prompting the sudden closure of the stations in protest of government’s alleged high-handedness.

Meanwhile, the Chief Tagbo Osita Nnamani-led Enugu State branch of IPMAN has faulted the ban and taking over of its operations by the state.

Nnamani, who spoke to newsmen through his Counsel, Awforkansi Nnadiume, wondered where the Governor derived the powers upon which he banned the association in Enugu State describing the action of the governor as “executive recklessness”.

He said, “IPMAN is a national organization that covers entire Nigeria. Enugu State government, even the State House of Assembly does not have the powers to legislate on either IPMAN or petroleum matter because it is in the exclusive list of the Federal government, and as such, only the nation’s National Assembly can exercise such powers.”

He stated that there is no faction or crisis in the state chapter of IPMAN as claimed by the state government, pointing out that the Supreme Court, had done justice to the leadership rocking the association noting that the question of leadership doesn’t arise.

Meanwhile, some drivers and commuters who spoke to The PUNCH lamented the closure of the fuel stations.

Mrs. Oji Roseline, who was going to Abuja but got stranded because she was unable to buy fuel pleaded with the State Government to rescind its decision to allow peace to reign.

When Mr. Louis Amoke, one of the Governor’s media aides was contacted, he said he would get back to our correspondent but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.