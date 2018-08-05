Four persons were on Saturday crushed to death by a tanker in Rumuapara community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The tanker rammed into a bar where the four persons were drinking, killing all of them on the spot.

It was gathered that the vehicle heading for Eleme Refinery to load petroleum product, skidded off the road due to break failure.

A source disclosed that a Sport Utility Vehicle parked by the side of the road was destroyed by the tanker.

The incident, which happened at about 3.45pm, was said to have shocked residents of the area, who wondered how the heavy duty vehicle rammed into the beer palour.

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle swerved off the road when he noticed the break failure.

The policemen attached to Rumuokoro Police Station later arrived the scene and took away bodies of the deceased.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Omoni, however, promised to speak on the incident as soon as he was briefed by the Divisional Police Officer at Rumuokoro.

He had yet done so as of the time of filling in this report at 9.30pm.