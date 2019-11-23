<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Presidential Candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has charged nuns at the Saint Scholastica Benedictine Abbey, Umuoji, Anambra State, to continue to pray for Nigeria tis in serious distress over many years of accumulated leadership failures in the country.

Obi gave the charge during the recent abbatial blessing of the new abbess, Rev. Mother Mary Ruphina Chukwuka OSB, by Archbishop Valerian Okeje at the Abbey.

The former Anambra State Governor said that why those in politics should try and lead by example while conducting the affairs of the state, those secluded in places of prayer should continue to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

Obi, who said he had visited the Abbey severally for prayers, contemplation and sharing of ideas with the members of the community, thanked them for matching prayerful life with engagement in all sorts of work such as farming and poultry aimed at feeding themselves.

He said their gesture was enough lesson for those that think about Christianity in terms of living beggarly lives to have a re-think.

Earlier in his sermon, Archbishop Valerian Okeke enjoined the new Abbess to keep the flag of the Abbey flying at all times by keeping to the rules and regulations as crafted by the universal Church. He enjoined the members of the community to live according to their vows and to see prayers as their ever needed companion.