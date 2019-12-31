<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra has urged Nigerians to use year 2020 as a springboard to work towards recovering and refocusing the country to find its bearing in the comity of nations.

Obi, who was Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February general election, made the call in a new year message issued by his Media Office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that God had destined Nigeria to be a great people and a great nation but through its leadership failure over the years the nation was not where it should be.

He urged the political leaders in the country to refocus their economic policies for growth and development, especially in education and job creation through small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Government should also in the new year strive to seek a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges in the country,’’ he said.

Obi wished all Nigerians a happy and a prosperous 2020 as he prayed for enduring justice and peace in our society.