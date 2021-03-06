



The Board of Directors of FCMB Group Plc has announced the retirement of Peter Obaseki, the Chief Operating Officer of the financial institution, with effect from March 1, 2021. He was also an executive director of the group.

Mr Obaseki’s retirement was approved at a meeting of the Board of the FCMB Group on February 26, 2021.





This has also been announced in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the financial institution.

The Chairman of FCMB Group Plc’s Board of Directors, Oladipupo Jadesimi, thanked Mr Obaseki for his valuable service and excellent support to the Board for many years.