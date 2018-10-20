Dr Peter Ngene, Soji Cole and Prof. Isidore Diala on Friday night emerged winners of the 2018 Nigeria LNG Prize for Science, Literature and Literary Criticism respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Prize for Science, Literary Criticism and Literature is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited.

Prof. Ayo Banjo, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Nigeria Prize for Science and Literature, announced the winners at a colourful presentation in Lagos.

According to Banjo, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, the genre for literature prize was ‘drama’, while the theme for the science prize was ‘Innovations in Electric Power Solutions’.

He said the awards were aimed at bringing Nigerian scientists and authors to public attention.

It is also meant to celebrate excellence in scientific breakthroughs and literary accomplishments in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Mr Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Ltd. reiterated the commitment of the company toward contributing to national development through consistent sponsorships of such programme.

“The Nigeria prize for science and literature has become a key event that brings professionals from all works of life to celebrate excellence in these fields.

“The more science and literature are advanced, the more society grows in innovation, creativity and enlightenment which are the essential pillars of civilisation and human development.

“No organisation can exist in a failed society, hence the need for instituting the significant prize for science and literature,’’ Attah said.

Responding, the award winners took turns to express their happiness and gratitude to the organisers for finding them worthy for the awards.

Dr Ngene, the winner of the 2018 Nigeria prize for science, urged other stakeholders to invest more in scientific research in Nigeria.

Prof. Diala appreciated his mentors for putting him through the right path of Literary Criticism.

He also thanked the sponsors for finding him worthy of winning the award twice in a roll.

Also, Cole, winner of the prize for Literature advised other young writers to embrace the spirit of hard work and determination.

NAN reports that a cash prize of $100,000 each was given in the prize for Science and Literature respectively while one million Naira was given for Literary criticism award.

NAN also reports that the Advisory Board for Literature, which administer the award annually, consists of members of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Winners are announced in October, commemorating the ﬁrst export of LNG cargo by NLNG on Oct. 9, 1999.

At inception in 2004, the monetary reward was $20,000, which was increased in 2006 to $30, 000.

In 2008, it was again upped to $50,000 while in 2011, yet another signiﬁcant change in the administration led to the increment of the monetary reward to USD100, 000 for each of the prizes.