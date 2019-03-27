<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. R. J. A. Agbaike, has said the secrets to success are determination, discipline and diligence, which he termed 3Ds.

Speaking at the maiden matriculation of Rolof Computer Academy, Warri, Dr. Agbaike charged the students to be ambassadors, saying “I encourage you to embrace the 3Ds of success, which are determination, discipline and diligence, as these will distinguish in this Academy.”

On his part, Chairman, Governing Council of the Academy, Mr. Lucky Ofuafor, said the academy’s vision is to produce “bold, confident, honest, descent, articulate, innovative, smart, professional and entrepreneurial graduate with a good dosage of high social, moral, ethical and spiritual values.”

Ofuafor charged the new students to stand out in the pursuit of their dreams, adding that the institution is determined to produce graduates capable of proffering solutions to societal problems.

Rector of the school, Mrs Josephine Ofuafor, disclosed that five programmes — Computer Hardware Engineering Technology, Computer Software Engineering, Multimedia Technology and Networking, and System Security — have been approved for the school.