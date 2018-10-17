



A former Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State Civil Service, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, has dragged the state government before the National Industrial Court to challenge alleged wrongful termination of his appointment.

Dikko, through his Counsel, Mr Bashir Jodi, argued that his service was wrongfully terminated without any proven offence or reaching the mandatory age of 60 or 35 years in active service.

The Claimant prayed the court to declare the notification of compulsory retirement served on him dated Aug. 27, 2018 as unconstitutional, null and void.

He further demanded payment of all his entitlements, N15 million for his constraint in engaging solicitor and the sum of N100 million as punitive damages in view of emotional trauma he has suffered.

Dikko further urged the court to restrain the defendants from interfering with his duties and further orders the court deem fit in the circumstance.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the defence counsel, Mr Suleiman Usman (SAN), prayed for an adjournment to enable him organise his defence.

However, Jodi, counsel to the claimant, opposed the application but urged the court to award cost to his client should the adjournment be granted.

Justice Kiyashot Damlak adjourned the case to Oct. 24, for hearing and ordered the defendant to pay N50, 000 to the claimant as cost.

Similarly, the dismissed Commandant of the Sokoto Corps Marshal Agency, Mr Sa’idu Madawaki is also challenging his sack by the state government before the court.

Madawaki, through his Counsel, Mr Bashir Jodi, prayed the court to set aside the termination of his appointment through a letter dated Aug. 17, 2018 as it flouted stipulated laws.

He urged the court to declare that he was still entitled to emoluments and privileges attached to the office of Commandant of the agency.

Madawaki further demanded N5 million as the cost of engaging solicitors and N100 million as punitive damages for physical and emotional trauma caused him by the wrongful termination of his appointment.

The defendant was also represented by Mr Suleiman Usman, SAN, while Justice Damlak also adjourned the case to Oct. 24, for hearing.