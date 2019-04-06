<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Education, Mr. Festus Olajide, has described computer as one of the greatest gifts of science in today’s world.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by the Director, Schools, Mr. Festus Obi, stated this when the old students of Origbo Community Unity School Ipetumodu donated sets of computer and solar panels to mark the 60th anniversary of the school.

Olajide said the gesture by the old students is timely as the using the computer would enable students to be at par with their counterparts worldwide. He said computer allows students to have loads of information for future reference and makes them good learners.

He thanked the old students for their donation to the school and promised that the items would be well used and maintained.

Responding, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Rachael Alalade, said the ICT hub would complement the efforts of the state government in the provision of qualitative and functional education for the blooming youths, especially in the area of ICT proficiency.

In his remarks, the President of the association, Oyegunle Adesiyan said the purpose of the ICT hub is to provide students access to computer technologies that are required by academic instructors.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian.