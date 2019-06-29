<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prolific Performance Director and Dance Scholar, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, has been admitted into the prestigious body of Fellows of the National Association of Nigeria Theatre and Allied Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).

Prof. Bakare, who is Nigeria’s first professor of Dance and Performance aesthetics, currently serves as Dean of the Post Graduate School, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), Ekiti State.

Bakare becomes the first to bag all three fellowships available in the field of the Performing Arts in Nigeria as a result of his scholarship.

The university don became a fellow of the Guild (Fdgn) in 2013; he later was decorated as a Fellow of the Learned Academic Society (Fsonta) in 2018, and a Fellow of the Industry in 2019. No other scholar or practitioner has ever succeeded in getting all the three fellowships.

According to NANTAP’s letter notifying and congratulating Bakare on his admission into its Fellowship, the Professor will be formally decorated with the Fta at a ceremony holding in Lagos in August 2019.

Describing him as a restless and highly creative scholar and artiste, NANTAP said it believes Bakare’s achievement will encourage more artiste-scholars to work harder.