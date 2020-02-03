<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Traditional rulers in Imo State have said that they may no longer fold their arms and watch the protests against Governor Hope Uzodinma persist.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of some traditional rulers from Owerri North council area of Imo State, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu of Awaka noted that as a custodian of the tradition of the people, the series of protest must stop to allow the governor concentrate on his campaign promises to the people.

According to the royal father who appealed for calm, the protest will not in any way reverse the judgement of the Supreme Court.

He enjoined the protesters and their alleged sponsors to shield their sword and unite with the state government to help build the state.

Osuagwu pointed out that rather than protesting against the judgment, those behind it should support the state government to enable it to continue from where Emeka Ihedioha stopped.

He said: “We cannot continue to protest every day; this protest is a waste of time because the Supreme Court has given its judgement and cannot reverse it; so we should not be dragging the state backward,” Osuagwu said.





He, however, warned that some traditional rulers from his council area and beyond might soon protest the continual protests by those he described as enemies of the state.

“We are royal fathers and know the best for the state; if this protest persists, it will dent the image of our state because those in it are ignorant of what they are doing.

“The Supreme Court cannot reverse its judgement; they are trying to drag the state behind; they should leave the governor to start where his predecessor stopped. If they love the state, they should stop the protest; the Supreme Court verdict is final or we may go to the streets and protest against it.

“Even I as a traditional ruler, I cannot give a judgement and reverse it; now we are talking about the Supreme Court which gave judgement with about seven court judges; people should rest their protest and allow who the cap fits to wear it,” Osuagwu stated.