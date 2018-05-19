The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWHAN) on Friday appealed to the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to end its nationwide strike to save its members’ lives.

Victor Omoshehin, National Coordinator of NEPWHAN, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja.

Omoshehin said that the strike increased the burden of its members as most of them could not access their life-saving therapy.

“NEPWHAN, on behalf of every healthcare consumer in Nigeria, appeals to the leadership of JOHESU and other health unions to reach a compromise and dialogue with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) cannot work without members of the Joint Health Sector Union, and JOHESU cannot do any consultation without members of NMA.

“Do not increase the burden of HIV on us as many of our members are denied access to their life-saving therapy and basic care due to your agitations,” he said.

JOHESU began an indefinite strike on April 17 to press home its demand for Federal Government’s implementation of an agreement it signed with the union.

The union’s demands include adjustment of CONHESS Salary Structure, abolition of scale-to-scale promotion and payment of outstanding arrears of promotion.

The others include autonomy of teaching and specialist hospitals and review of retirement age of its members from 60 years to 65 years sector.