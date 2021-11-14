Six people killed in attacks on Katsina communities

The attacks on communities in Katsina State continued Friday night as six people were killed in an attack on Gwarjo community in Matazu Local Government Area.

Residents said nine other people were injured in the attack by armed bandits.

A resident, Musa Abdullahi, said the bandits arrived in the community at about 9 p.m. He said they operated for over three hours before they left around 1 a.m.

“They came around 9 p.m. And immediately they drove into the village, they started shooting into the air. The six people were killed during the sporadic shooting while nine of our people have been severely wounded,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said the nine wounded people were taken to the General Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital and the General Hospital in Katsina for treatment.

He named those killed to be Abdu Bahillace, Ali Niga, Bello Yusuf, Dan Asabe Ubi, Sanin Ayya and Abdullahi Bello.

Mr Abdullahi said those wounded were Lawal Muhammad, Abubakar Sada, Muhammadu Sani, Isyaku Yahaya, Muawiya Dogon Zikri, Gambo Anas, Buhari Mamman, Ibrahim Garba and Mamuda Yahya.

Another resident of the community who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted said several people are still missing but may not have been abducted by the attackers.

“Some of our relatives from the village came here to stay but we heard that several other people have been seen and it’s possible they got scared and ran into the bush for safety.

“The bandits didn’t kidnap anyone but took away four motorcycles belonging to the people of the village,” he said.

Repeated phone calls to the spokesperson of the Katsina police command, Gambo Isa, did not go through for this report.

The attack in Gwarjo occurred three days after at least 12 people were killed in another attack in Batsari town of the state, which is the home state of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Katsina is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry. Others include Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna.

Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in the states in 2022.

The attacks have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the area.