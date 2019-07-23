<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Pensioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pension (NUP) has applauded the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, as a Minister designate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Assistant General Secretary in charge of Media of the Union, Bunmi Ogunkolade, told newsmen that Ikeazor’s appointment was well deserve considering her contribution to reforming the pension sector in the country.

Ogunkolade said Nigeria’s senior citizens were happy with the reform introduced by Ikeazor which has made the payment of monthly pension for retirees under the Defined benefit Scheme seamless and on time.

He said “we are happy with what she has done for us. If you remember, before she came in as the Executive Secretary of PTAD, pensioners were sleeping in pension offices just to be verified, while they were owed several months of pension.

“But she came in and transformed the whole place. Today, our members have being verified smoothly without having to sleep in any pension office and our pensions are paid as and when due. That is a big plus for her. We are happy that the President recognised what she has done for us.

“We would have loved her to remain with PTAD and conclude what she has started because there are still some pensioners that have not been verified. We know that one of such exercise if going on right now. But since the President has considered her for a higher office, we pray that God will continue to bless her for all the smiles she put on the face of our members.

“As you know, because of hat she has been doing for us, the union gave her an award. We hope that the President will appoint another person that will have the interest of pensioners at heart just like her to continue what she has started with us.”

While wishing her well in her new assignment, Ogunkolade assured her that the Union will continue to remember her in their prayers, expressing the hope that she be posted to a ministry where she will still be interfacing with the union.