<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo Government has said it will commence both physical and documentary verification of pensioners in the state in batches.

It said it would attend to batches 48, 49 and 50 beginning from Thursday in Benin.

The Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, Mr Saylor Juwobor, disclosed this in a statement.

Juwobor urged all pensioners in batches three batches to be present at the Imaguero Hall, in state capital from Wednesday, April 17 to Thursday, April 18, by 9.00am each day.

”Pensioners in batches 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, and 47 who failed to participate in the previous verification exercises are urged to take advantage of the scheduled forthcoming screening alongside pensioners in batches 48, 49 and 50.

”State Government Pensioners in batches 48, 49 and 50 and the spillover batches of 37 to 47 are advised to check the list of pensioners scheduled for the screening on the Notice Board in the Pensions Bureau’s Office at the former Ethiope Building, King Square Benin from Monday, April 15 and Tuesday April 16,” he added.

He urged pensioners to come along with Pension Authority; Retirement Letter; Letter of First Appointment; Pension I.D. Card; Biometric Slip; and Bank details including bank name and Account Number.

He said the outstanding pension arrears of those screened would be credited into their accounts after necessary documentation by relevant agencies involved in the payment process.