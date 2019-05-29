<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the Federal Government not to grant approval for any new gas project that does not abide by the zero gas flare policy.

The Association while commending the gas commercialisation plan of the federal government which seeks to end gas flaring in the next three years said companies that still abuse the policy should have their licences withdrawn as from 2020.

Speaking at a workshop in Asaba, the Delta state capital, PENGASSAN president, Francis Olabode Johnson, said the framework known as the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), initiated by the federal government will monetise the volume of gas flared in Nigeria’s oil fields and ensure that wasteful practice ceases to exist in the country from when it becomes operational.

He said, “Besides its expected environmental impacts on the oil-bearing communities in the country, it will also add about N306 billion burnt yearly representing a total of 282.05 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) translating to $846 million using the average 2018 price of natural gas of $3per 1000SCF lost through flaring into the nation’s economy.”

Johnson said though the oil and gas industry in Nigeria is still evolving, it is however still bedeviled with a lot of challenges and obstacles hindering its smooth operations.

“However, taking a look at how these issues and challenges are being tackled, there is hope in spite of all odds. The oil and gas industry will still move to the next level. There are challenges associated with pipeline vandalisation, crude oil thefts, inadequate infrastructure, pricing uncertainties, and the obsolete refineries as well as the contentious fuel subsidy issues and resting of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB),” he said.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, the PENGASSAN president advocated for more funding to security agencies as well as deployment of modern technological equipment in crime fighting and preventions, saying no amount of resources expanded in securing human lives is a waste.

He said now that the 2019 General Elections are over, the security apparatus should brace up to face issues and concerns that may arise including arms buildup and initiate steps to mop-up such illegally acquired arms.

He said, “We implore the Federal Government to see the upsurge as an opportunity to create an enduring, safe and stable society built on the basis of the provision of accessible and affordable Medicare for all, qualitative education, adequate housing, dignified jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and adequate safety-net for every Nigerian.

“We believe that security built solely on the basis of the usage of bombs, guns and bullets on miscreants is but very transient and is a deeper manifestation of exacerbated insecurity and worrying signs of the inability of government to evolve constructive and creative strategies to respond to this current threat to lives and property.

“PENGASSAN therefore reiterates our demands for the declaration of a state of emergency in this sector and a total overhaul of the nation’s security apparatus with immediate effect.”