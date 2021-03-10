



The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Wednesday sought the support of the EFCC in the enforcement of relevant pension laws.

Acting Head of PenCom, North Central Zone, Mrs. Raafat Yishawu-Isiaku, sought the support when she visited Kazeem Oseni, Head of the North Central zone of the EFCC in Ilorin.

She said the two agencies should collaborate in identifying and dealing with non-remittance of pension funds after organisations had deducted same from workers’ salaries.

Yishawu-Isiaku described non-remittance of deducted pension funds as criminal, adding that collaboration with the EFCC would assist PenCom to check the trend and enforce the relevant pension laws.

She also described regular remittance of contributions as an important aspect of compliance with the law.

She said that the purpose of the visit was to sensitise EFCC on developments in the pension industry, especially the recent Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Transfer System.





According to her, Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 allows holders of RSA accounts to transfer their RSAs to different Pension Fund Administrators once a year, if they so wish.

“In the light of this, we are going round government agencies in the zone to create awareness on contributory pension scheme.

“We are collaborating with all organisations in this regard and we are at the EFCC knowing the importance of your organisation.

“We can proudly testify to the great work of the EFCC, particularly in Kwara. We are proud of the EFCC,’’ she said.

Responding, Oseni thanked his guest for the visit describing PenCom as a strategic partner.

He said the EFCC would continue to partner with all stakeholders, including PenCom, in the discharge of its Constitutional responsibilities.