<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Monday in Gombe, organised a pre-retirement workshop for prospective retirees who are due to retire in 2020 under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The workshop was well attended by public servants in Gombe and some neighbouring states.

According to the acting Director General of the Commission, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, the workshop was necessitated by the need to adequately sensitise prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.

According to Dahiir-Umar who was represented by Mohammed Umar, Head of Retirement Benefit Unit, the verification is scheduled to hold in 15 centres across the country on a date to be fixed later.

“It is our hope that the workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement,” she said.

She commended all stakeholders, noting that the achievements recorded by the commission in the last 16 years would not have been possible without their support and understanding.

Mrs Halima Kyari, Retirement Benefit Advisory of the commission, said that payment of pension was in two folds and therefore advised prospective retirees to invest the bulk fund properly and judiciously.

Usman Babangida, a participant from Gombe, said the workshop had enlightened him on certain questions that had puzzled him for a long time.

Mrs Esther Andrew, also said that the workshop was an opportunity to interact with officials of PENCOM on pension matters.

Andrew commended the efforts of PENCOM, while urging that further assistance be rendered to prospective retirees, with a view to ensuring timely release of their pension.

The issues discussed during the workshop bordered on enrolment exercise and documentation requirements, accessing retirement fund under the Contributory Pension Scheme, and life after retirement.