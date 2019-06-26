<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has prepared to commence verification exercise of 2020 prospective retirees.

The Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, said the commission would conduct verification exercise of prospective retirees who would retire from public service in the year 2020 between 1 July and 2 August 2019.

Represented by Assistant General Manager of the Commission, Malami Bunza, Mrs Aisha who made the disclosure yesterday in Kano during a pre-retirement workshop for the federal government’s retirees, said the exercise was scheduled to hold in 15 centers across the country.

She explained that the forthcoming verification exercise necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.

“It is our hope that the workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement,” she said.

She said the objectives of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) was to ensure that every person who worked in either public service of the federation, federal capital territory, states and local governments or private sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due.

She said the achievements recorded by the commission in the last 16 years could not had been possible without the support and understanding of all stakeholders, especially the prospective retirees who contributed a lot to the commission.