Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous people’s of Biafra, (IPOB), said on Sunday that those peddling the rumour of his father, HRH Eze Israel Kanu’s death are “fake news merchant and busy bodies”.

Answering questions over the news making the rounds that the Isiama Afara monarch has passed on few months after the death of his wife in a German hospital, Emmanuel said what the family is concerned about for now is how to organize a successful interment of it’s matriarch and not to join issues with those who can’t keep their eyes off another family’s business.

“I would like to ask people who had announced our father’s death whether they’re are the ones that killed him. Even if such a thing actually occurred, are they the right people to announce it? He queried.

The younger Kanu who declined to confirm or deny the news of Eze Kanu’s passage, averred that the Royal family was still consulting over the burial of it’s matriarch, pointing out that as soon as consultions are over, the world will be told of the funeral plans.

“She was the wife of a traditional ruler and according to the Igbo and Ibeku traditions, you don’t just bury such a highly placed lady any how. So, we’re trying to put things aright”, he added.

According to Emmanuel, “my mum’s death will not change the course of Biafra. We’re not reneging, her demise even fired the zeal in us to realize the dream of Biafra, the dream of freedom”.