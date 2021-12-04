Peace walk: COSEG expresses readiness to join Lagos governor

Yoruba self-determination groups under the banners of the Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG), has assured the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of their readiness to join him in the walk for peace he mentioned in his address to the state on Wednesday.

COSEG, in a statement by its Chairman, Dayo Ogunlana, on Saturday, assured Sanwo-Olu that its members will be ready to join him in the walk any day he scheduled for the peace walk to take place.

“We want to assure the governor of Lagos State that he will not walk alone, we shall not only walk with him, we shall also mobilise all the civil society organisations that want the tranquillity and progress of Lagos State to walk with him on any date picked.

“We are talking with severally groups already and they have given us their words to walk with Mr Governor. As long as the objective of the walk is to promote peace and tranquillity in Lagos state, we are in,” the statement read in part.

The group highlighted the merits of living in peace in Lagos, which it said will lead to the development and growth of the state.

“We have also clearly stated that Lagos is the commercial hub of the Yorubas and we will not stop at doing anything that will hugely spur progress and its development. The growth, progress and development matter greatly to us, we shall therefore not look away from anything that will promote its progress,” the group said.

COSEG, however, issued a warning to groups or individuals who have resolved not to allow peace to reign in Lagos, to thread carefully and stop the beating of drums of war, maintaining that it will not hesitate to defend Lagos at all cost.

“We have said it several times that we will not joke or dialogue on the destruction of Lagos. No, we will not.

“We call on all to embrace the genuine initiative of Mr Governor to live in peace, to develop Lagos, and to move Lagos forward. This, we think the peace walk will achieve. It’s time for the good people of Lagos to defend Lagos for it to move forward,” the statement added.