As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2018 International Day of Peace, the Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Ogun State, Dr. Olalekan Yusuff, has advocated for continuous peace and harmonious relationships among citizens, irrespective of their religious or political differences and ethnic background.

The commandant made this known in his International Peace Day message to his officers and residents of the state, noting that the country had potential to be great if citizens embraced peace and live in peace.

While speaking on the theme of the 2018 edition of the day, “The Right to Peace – The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70”; the Commandant added that sustainable global peace could be achieved if people allowed peace to radiate in all they do and see peace as their rights.

He said that no nation could achieve its developmental goals without peace and unity.

“Our world is unique as human beings and our strength lies in our unity and exhibition of our fundamental human rights. We must be allowed to have and live within our own rights.

“We must at all times preach peace and maintain peace in our environment because we are all advocates of rights to Peace.

“Violence and war bring nothing than destruction, backwardness and agony hence, people must do everything in their capacity to prevent violent conflict,” he reiterated.