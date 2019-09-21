<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the world marks international day for peace today, the DEPHEE Peace and Community Development Initiative, an NGO, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the government and warring factions in Taraba State to end the ongoing communal clashes between the Jukun and Tiv in the southern part of the state.

Mr Bulus Daniel, the founder of DEPHEE peace and Community development initiative, while addressing stakeholders at the peace submit, organised by the NGO in collaboration with the DSK foundation, said that the summit had become imperative due to the incessant crisis in the state that has cost so many lives and wanton destruction to property.

Bulus said that the NGO was “focused in ensuring the process of peace building among communities, religious tolerance, domestic violence, rights of women and children and gender based violence.

“This involves coming together or key stakeholders to make advocacy and carry out sensitisation on the imperative of peaceful coexistence amongst ourselves and work towards a peaceful society that will bring about rapid development in the society.”

Dr Joseph Gimba, the state chairman, Coalition of Civil Societies, in his remarks called on the Tiv and Jukun fighters to “sheath their swords and embrace peace to bring an end to the senseless violence that has bedeviled the region since April.”

Meanwhile, the Taraba State NUJ has called on the government to take proactive measures to urgently end the continued violence in local government areas across southern Taraba.

State chairman Mr Jovita Shafe said that the crisis is not only an embarrassment to the state but a major setback to development in the state.

Shafe said that “investors and businesses who are already operating in the area are already contemplating moving their businesses else where while other prospective investors are skeptical since they can not guarantee their safety and that of their investments.”

Newsmen report that Taraba State is plagued by communal clashes and other security challenges that has cost hundreds of lives and left thousands stranded and displaced, despite peace efforts by government and other agencies.