The National Commandant, Peace Corp of Nigeria (PCN), Mr Dickson Akoh, on Friday urged youths to be advocates of peace and avoid ethno-religious and socio-political tension.

Akoh said this in a media statement signed by the Public Relation Officer, Mrs Millicent Umoru-Osakwua to commemorate the International Day of Peace.

The theme of the International Day of Peace is: “The Right to Peace – The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70”.

Akoh said that conflict prevention and peace building should be the cornerstone of a thriving democracy and sustainable development, involving all-governments, groups and individuals.

“There is need for our leaders and indeed Nigerians to be guided by national interest rather than allowing primordial and sectional interest to dominate good reasoning.

“Since the return of democracy in 1999, the various governments, groups and well-meaning Nigerians have yearned for peace, realising that peace is a requisite for sustainable development.

“Despite good efforts from the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and international border support, Nigeria is still circumnavigating around the fixed axis of religious intolerance, socio-political insecurity and economic quagmire,” it said.

He said that the tragic incidence of kidnapping, cattle rustling, terrorism and youth restiveness had unquestionably taken the nation some steps back in development and search for peaceful co-existence.

Akoh said that the organisation was of the view that only in a peaceful environment would young people realise their full potential.

He said that peace was absolute for youth development, undeniable for survival and a prerequisite for humanity.

”As Nigeria navigates into the timeline of electioneering campaign in 2019; goodwill and national interest must hold sway over selfish interests.

“The electorate holds the key to effective and appropriate elective processes debarred of conflict and irregularities.

“If every man upholds good morals; engender peace and conscientiously support decent electoral processes, we shall again witness an election not shredded with bloodshed and unending legal suit,’’ he said.

Akoh, however, called on Nigerians to uphold fairness and peace, saying the country would be a better place for citizens and foreigners to co-exist and flourish in business.

He, however, advised individuals, communities, nations and governments to embrace genuine forgiveness and reconciliation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the International Day of Peace is celebrated every year Sept. 21 as directed by the General Assembly of the UN in 2002.

This day provides the opportunity for individuals, organisations and nations to create practical acts of peace on this shared date.