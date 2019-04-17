<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission, Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon has said the commission is in talks with state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on the release of Adara Community leaders in detention.

Rev. Idowu-Fearon made this known during a press briefing in Kaduna, saying that he and the vice chairperson of the commission had an audience with the governor El-Rufai, where he was briefed on the request made by the community, particularly on the release of their leaders in detention.

According to the peace commission chairman, “the governor decided that it’s the police that detained them, so that they can go and do fact finding, but when they are properly arraigned he can… we are hoping that he will play his own part.

“I want to cease this opportunity to tell our brothers and sisters in the community that at least we have spoken with his Excellency. We believe that the police will quickly present the case, so that his Excellency will intervene.”

In his address, Rev. Fearon also assured that the crises in the local government will soon be curtailed.

The Peace commission chairman, who described the recurring violent confrontations in the Kajuru council as worrisome, said he chaired a stakeholder meeting at the Council’s Secretariat on Tuesday of April 15th and he was pleased with the show of commitment to peace among residents of the area.

He said the local government and communities had already constituted a peace and reconciliation committee to address the drivers of the conflicts.

He reiterated that, “the Kaduna State Peace Commission has assured the communities of its commitment to support them in the process, until lasting peace is attained.”

According to Rev Fearon, “the challenges of insecurity in many parts of the state are quite worrisome. This is most prevalent in Birnin Gwari council as well as many parts of Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kachia, Kajuru, Kagarko and Kauru councils.

“We appeal to the people of the state, as well as the security agencies to join hands to address this unfortunate situation of armed robbery, raiding of villages, kidnapping, rustling of cattle and other forms of rural crimes.”