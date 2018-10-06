



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has directed immediate investigation into the alleged attack on personnel of the Nigeria Police Force by protesting members of the PDP in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the PDP, protesting the outcome of the Osun governorship election at the force headquarters on Friday, allegedly attacked policemen.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the force would do everything to bring all perpetrators of the crime to justice.

He said that following the unwarranted attack on the personnel, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Sen. Dino Melaye and Sen. Ben Bruce have been invited to report to the IGP monitoring unit on Oct. 8.

He said that the trio were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace for several hours.

The spokesman alleged that the trio and others yet to be identified were recorded on Camera pushing policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to destroy police equipment.

Moshood implored Members of the public to remain calm as the situation was under control and further development would be communicated.