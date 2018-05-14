The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, described the death of General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Musa Asake, as shocking and painful.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the party said that the demise of Asake’s death as big blow to humanity.

“We note that the death of Rev. Asake, who was known for his devotion to peace and defence of the downtrodden, is a big blow, not only to the Christian community but also the entire nation and humanity.

“The PDP extols Asake for his exemplary lifestyle, teachings and piety, especially in the pursuit of peace and unity of our dear nation.”

The party condoled with the Christian community, officials of the CAN, the government and people of Kaduna state as well as the Asake family for the loss.

It prayed to God to comfort the deceased’s family and his flock and give them the grace to bear “the huge loss”.