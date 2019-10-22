<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has criticized the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration for releasing more than 30 bandits under the administration’s amnesty programme, which the party argued only gave the alleged criminals opportunity to reinforce and continue in their attacks on Nigerlites.

The Bello-led administration had in a widely publicized amnesty deal, assured Nigerlites an end to attacks by armed bandits terrorizing communities in some local government areas, killing, maiming, destroying properties and rendering the victims homeless.

Blaming Bello for the breach of security situation as the bandits have continued to gain grounds and setting up camps, the PDP described the exercise as a hoax and ploy that enabled the bandits to reinforce and continue their terror on citizens.

“He (Governor Bello) used the peace pact as an “arrangee” model of amnesty for the release of bandits”, a statement signed by the Secretary of the PDP in Niger State, Suleiman Zhigun, posited.

The PDP asked Bello to, “Cut his travels and spending cost, stay at home to hold regular security meetings and as well urgently provide relief to all those affected by armed bandits’ attacks across the state.

“These attacks are as a result of the truancy and jump around style of Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration, who since emerging as Governor has not found it deserving to give the security architecture a face lift.”